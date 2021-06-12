BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,808,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,755 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $238,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHNG stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.79, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

