BlackRock Inc. Purchases 246,228 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,036,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,228 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $246,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 70.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 19.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.