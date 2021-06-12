BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BKN stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $20.00.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

