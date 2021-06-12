BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
BKN stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $20.00.
About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
