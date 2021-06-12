BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 431.4% from the May 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $4,080,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after buying an additional 60,135 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $6,400,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 51,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFL opened at $14.66 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

