BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 431.4% from the May 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NYSE:MFL opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.51. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $14.88.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.
