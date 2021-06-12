BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 431.4% from the May 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSE:MFL opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.51. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

