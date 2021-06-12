BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.89. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $27.49.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
