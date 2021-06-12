Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Million

Analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to post $2.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40 million. Blink Charging reported sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year sales of $12.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $15.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $28.77 million, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $30.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 310.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLNK. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen began coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $39.50. 904,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,284,083. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 3.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 514.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 606,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 45.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 215,232 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 90.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 339,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 161,057 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 499,370.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 339,572 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 50.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 93,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blink Charging (BLNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.