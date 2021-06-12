BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$15.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IVN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.31.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

IVN opened at C$8.76 on Friday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$3.40 and a 52 week high of C$9.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.65. The company has a current ratio of 42.46, a quick ratio of 39.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The stock has a market cap of C$10.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 730.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). Analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.1503429 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.