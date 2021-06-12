BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $52,115.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $68,591.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,174.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $773,670 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $37.66 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

