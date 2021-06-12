BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $484,000 Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,803,000 after buying an additional 305,094 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 567,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,872,000 after buying an additional 255,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after buying an additional 213,548 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,011,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,306,000 after buying an additional 150,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $161.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.67.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $13,202,519.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,979.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $99,778.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 163,491 shares of company stock valued at $26,613,364 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $178.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $182.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.04 and a beta of 1.29.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

