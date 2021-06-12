BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

In related news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $474,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,848.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,102 shares of company stock valued at $730,243 in the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $17.57 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 117.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.