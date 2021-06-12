BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 4,873 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.01.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In other news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.