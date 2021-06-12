BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 2,186 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,975 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,287 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,027,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,767,000 after purchasing an additional 522,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,152,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,177,000 after purchasing an additional 266,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 372.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 283,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 223,663 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $71.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.31. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.65.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

