Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Up 297.0% in May

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 297.0% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BONXF opened at $1.24 on Friday. Bonterra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Resources from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.