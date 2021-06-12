Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,395.04.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,304.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.27. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,532.83 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,354.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

