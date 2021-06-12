Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 21.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,304.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,354.68. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,532.83 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

