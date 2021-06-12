Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 6,758.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPGM opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.55. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $55.71.

