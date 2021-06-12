Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $450,000 Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 32.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Mountain Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

NMFC opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.61% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

