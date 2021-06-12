Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $493,000 Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,302,000 after purchasing an additional 70,695 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $344.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.08. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $344.88.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

