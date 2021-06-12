Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,558 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,184 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,809 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,558 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after buying an additional 13,866 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

