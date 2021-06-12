Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 617 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 964,683 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,917,000 after acquiring an additional 193,380 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,209,000 after acquiring an additional 133,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,112,000 after acquiring an additional 42,243 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,819 shares of company stock worth $495,193. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $136.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

