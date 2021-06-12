Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after buying an additional 3,071,809 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,967,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,416,000 after buying an additional 2,001,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after buying an additional 1,609,391 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE:TD opened at $71.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.84. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.6521 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.