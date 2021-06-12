Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 53 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in ResMed by 52.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.43.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $218.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.78 and a 12 month high of $224.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,179. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

