Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) & Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Head to Head Analysis

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) and Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.3% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Boyd Gaming and Great Eagle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Gaming 5.11% 8.22% 1.33% Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boyd Gaming and Great Eagle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Gaming $2.18 billion 3.23 -$134.70 million ($0.15) -418.87 Great Eagle $1.18 billion 2.10 -$43.10 million N/A N/A

Great Eagle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boyd Gaming.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Boyd Gaming and Great Eagle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Gaming 0 2 11 0 2.85 Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus price target of $50.23, suggesting a potential downside of 20.05%. Given Boyd Gaming’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Boyd Gaming is more favorable than Great Eagle.

Volatility & Risk

Boyd Gaming has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Eagle has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boyd Gaming beats Great Eagle on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments and properties; and flexible workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates three hotels under The Langham, Cordis, and Eaton brand names. In addition, the company offers property management services, including facilities management, security services, cleanliness and hygiene, financial management, staff training, green and risk management, maintenance and repairs, building survey, car park management, consultancy, and club house management services, as well as property maintenance and agency services. Further, it trades building materials; invests in securities; offers real estate investment trust, computer system solutions, project, treasury management, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as procurement and financing, and general trading services; and issues medium term notes. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

