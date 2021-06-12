BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BPMP. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a current ratio of 15.97. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

