BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). BrainsWay reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%.

BWAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on BrainsWay from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on BrainsWay in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ BWAY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.57. 3,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,961. The company has a market cap of $190.33 million, a P/E ratio of -57.85 and a beta of 1.29. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

