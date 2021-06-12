Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.7% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

