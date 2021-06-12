Bread (BRD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.26 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Bread has a total market cap of $12.91 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

