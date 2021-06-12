Bridge Mutual Price Hits $0.70 on Top Exchanges (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $36.51 million and approximately $436,812.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00058588 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00173719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00195791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.78 or 0.01122724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,815.47 or 1.00080831 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,074,004 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

