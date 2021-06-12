Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.90. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 27,806 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter valued at $120,000. 14.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

