Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 2.52% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter.

RTH opened at $171.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.62. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a one year low of $125.31 and a one year high of $177.79.

