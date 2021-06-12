Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 27,536 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,536 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $56.16 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

