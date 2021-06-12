Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 8,910 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 51.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 948,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 13.9% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $134.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $113.76 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.