Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,775 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,408,000 after purchasing an additional 225,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,505,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,672,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,796,000 after purchasing an additional 89,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,205,000 after purchasing an additional 76,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $84.45 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $198.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

