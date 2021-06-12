British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,806 ($36.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,768.91. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a one year high of GBX 3,206 ($41.89).

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Also, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total transaction of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22). Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,617 shares of company stock worth $30,044,590 and sold 24,461 shares worth $68,274,560.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

