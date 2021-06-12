Brokerages Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report $159.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.93 million and the highest is $161.10 million. Ducommun posted sales of $147.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $656.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $652.75 million to $659.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $696.06 million, with estimates ranging from $683.88 million to $708.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $131,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ducommun by 56.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after purchasing an additional 126,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ducommun by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 60,712 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 6.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 927,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 45,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCO opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $667.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.19. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $65.40.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

