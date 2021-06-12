Brokerages Anticipate Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.82 Million

Equities analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will post $259.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $271.00 million and the lowest is $248.63 million. Enova International posted sales of $253.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $259.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.39 million. Enova International had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 39.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 89,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $999,807.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,160 shares in the company, valued at $18,928,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,341 shares of company stock worth $1,575,335. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Enova International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Enova International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Enova International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

ENVA traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 163,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.84. Enova International has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $41.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56.

Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

