Brokerages Anticipate GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.26. GFL Environmental reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.25 million.

A number of analysts have commented on GFL shares. CIBC lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,083. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 53.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $2,769,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $1,467,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 9.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 95,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

