Brokerages Anticipate Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.45 Million

Brokerages expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to post $66.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.40 million. Points International posted sales of $40.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $295.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $291.53 million to $299.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $382.15 million, with estimates ranging from $360.70 million to $403.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

PCOM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,615. Points International has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a market cap of $256.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOM. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Points International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Points International by 29.9% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 203,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Points International by 838.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

