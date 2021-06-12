Brokerages Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will post $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.86. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,158,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 202,796 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000.

Shares of PBH stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $51.75. 123,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,858. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

