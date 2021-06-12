Brokerages Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post $3.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9,325%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.66 million to $35.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $228.03 million, with estimates ranging from $152.04 million to $264.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $844,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,496. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.13.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.