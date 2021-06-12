Brokerages Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Million

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post $3.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9,325%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.66 million to $35.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $228.03 million, with estimates ranging from $152.04 million to $264.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $844,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,496. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.13.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.