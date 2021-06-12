Brokerages Anticipate The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.26. The Williams Companies posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.79. 7,263,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,439,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34. The Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

