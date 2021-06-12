Brokerages Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to Announce -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.15). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a market cap of $247.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,980,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 776,200 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 630.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 127,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.