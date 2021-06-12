Brokerages Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to Announce -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.15). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a market cap of $247.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,980,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 776,200 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 630.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 127,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

