Brokerages Expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. Ceridian HCM posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

NYSE:CDAY traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.81. 546,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,625. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.68 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $111.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,974.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $6,042,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

