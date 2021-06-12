Brokerages Expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. Greenlane reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.02 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 10.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $210,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,263 shares in the company, valued at $558,381.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $180,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,839.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,150 shares of company stock valued at $767,746. 83.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greenlane by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 407,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNLN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.90. 295,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $349.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.56.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

