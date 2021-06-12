Brokerages Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $239.89 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will report sales of $239.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $266.31 million and the lowest is $200.40 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $227.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $950.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $855.80 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRA shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,036,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,264,000 after purchasing an additional 397,384 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 966,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 97,451 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.33. 102,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,194. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

