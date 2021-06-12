Brokerages Set Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT at $121.50

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.50.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $118.45. The company had a trading volume of 574,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,099. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $220,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,119.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,770 shares of company stock worth $5,809,142 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

