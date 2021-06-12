Brokerages Set Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Target Price at $23.57

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATC. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,111,872,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the first quarter worth $104,816,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Atotech during the 1st quarter worth about $71,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter worth about $55,365,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,721,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atotech stock opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. Atotech has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Atotech will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

