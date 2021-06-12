Brokerages Set Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Target Price at $43.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $722.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of -0.35. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nicholas Keen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $55,152.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,242,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,878. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

