Brokerages Set BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) PT at $49.86

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.86.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $101,283.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,127.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $27,163.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,152,080.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,943 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLFS traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 251,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -45.78, a PEG ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.45. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

